Police arrest brother of Marseille attacker in northern Italy

A brother of Ahmed Hanachi, the Tunisian national who stabbed to death two young women in the French city of Marseille in early October, has been arrested in Italy, AFP reported Monday, citing local police. Anis Hanachi was arrested on Saturday night in Ferrara, after French authorities issued an international arrest warrant, Italian police said. They say he is now at the disposal of Bologna’s public prosecutor. He is accused of being complicit in his brother’s attack and of participating in a terrorist organization.