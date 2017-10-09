SpaceX launches 14th Falcon 9 this year, 10 Iridium satellites carried to orbit

SpaceX launched its 14th Falcon 9 rocket of 2017 on Monday, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket carried 10 Iridium satellites to orbit for the communications provider’s Iridium NEXT network, Techcrunch reports. It was the third mission for Iridium that SpaceX has conducted. SpaceX recovered the first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket it used for this mission, returning the used rocket to its floating drone ship in the Pacific Ocean, the report said.