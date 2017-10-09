Bosnian court acquits ex-Srebrenica commander of atrocities against Serbs

The war crimes court in Bosnia on Monday acquitted the wartime commander of Srebrenica, who was accused of committing atrocities against Serbs in 1992-1995. Serbian leaders were angry at the acquittal of Naser Oric, with Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin saying the court ruling threatens security and reconciliation in the Balkans. Oric was accused of war crimes against three Serb prisoners of war who were murdered in villages around the Bosnian town of Srebrenica in the early days of the conflict. A panel of judges ruled Monday the prosecution did not present evidence proving the case against Oric. Serbs say the 1995 Srebrenica slaughter was an act of revenge by uncontrolled troops because soldiers under Oric’s command killed thousands of Serbs in the villages surrounding the eastern town, AP reports.