Catalonia’s High Court asks Spanish national police to provide security in case of independence

Catalonia’s High Court has asked for Spanish national police to provide extra security at the court building in case the Catalan parliament goes ahead with a unilateral declaration of independence, Reuters reported Monday. The decision to ask for national police to supplement Catalan police guards was taken in order to increase the security of the building, the court said. The move could also “guarantee its full and normal operation” in the event of a Catalan declaration of independence from Spain, according to the statement.