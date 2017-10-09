Turkey hopes US will reverse visa suspension over arrest of consulate employee - minister

Turkey’s justice minister hopes the US will review its decision to suspend most visa services to Turkish citizens after the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul last week. “Trying a Turkish citizen for a crime committed in Turkey is our right. I hope the US will revise its decision in this light,” Abdulhamit Gul told A Haber television on Monday. He said the decision to proceed with the case against the detained consulate worker was one for the Turkish judiciary to take, Reuters reports.