Philippines apologizes to China for ‘unintentional’ use of Taiwan logo at ceremony

The Philippines government on Monday apologized to China for a “grievous but purely unintentional” mistake after it displayed the logo of the Defense Ministry of Taiwan at an event last week marking Beijing’s donation of 3,000 rifles to Manila. The Department of National Defense assured China that it, together with the armed forces, still adheres to the ‘One China Policy’ after photos of the incorrect logo emerged on social media, Reuters reports. “We have issued an official apology to the government and the people of the People’s Republic of China,” the ministry said. China donated the weapons, worth about $3.3 million, as a gesture of “friendly relations.”