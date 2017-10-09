NATO ‘doesn’t want new Cold War’ with Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO’s chief has said the alliance does not want a “new Cold War” with Russia, AP reports. Speaking Monday at the end of a four-day NATO parliamentary assembly in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg complained about Russia’s “lack of transparency when it comes to military exercises,” a suggestion denied by the Russian military. Stoltenberg added: “Russia is our neighbor… we don’t want to isolate Russia; we don’t want a new Cold War.” He said the alliance had increased jets patrols in the Black Sea. Romanian and Bulgarian pilots have conducted air exercises over the Black Sea in recent months, AP reports.