US actions aiding ISIS in Syria - Hezbollah

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says the US is serving the interests of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) by preventing the Syrian Army and its allies advancing in some areas of eastern Syria. US jets have this year targeted pro-government militias in eastern Syria that were advancing towards Washington’s local allies, Reuters said. The US was delaying the Syrian military in its battle to retake territory from IS, according to Nasrallah. “The Americans are working to hinder the battle against IS,” he said in a speech, part of a commemoration for Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes against IS, Nasrallah said on Sunday.