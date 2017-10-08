Turkish troops coordinate actions in Idlib, Syria with Russia – prime minister

Ankara is coordinating its actions in the Syrian Idlib province with Moscow, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Sunday, according to NTV. Turkey “will ensure security in Idlib, and we are working with Russia,” Yildirim said. The statement comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish Army forces were preparing to join the efforts spearheaded by the Free Syrian Army to drive Islamists out of the area.