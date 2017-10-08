Timing of Scottish independence vote in limbo ‘until Brexit clearer’ – Nicola Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said an exact timetable for another possible referendum on Scottish independence will not be set until the UK government sheds light on its ultimate relationship with the EU after Brexit. “There’s so much uncertainty just now that making a firm decision about the timing of another referendum is premature,” she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday. “That’s why I won't give any further consideration to the timing, until Brexit and the terms of Brexit become clearer, until we've got a clear line of sight about what all that means for Scotland. It doesn’t mean I will stop making a case for Scotland being independent,” she added.