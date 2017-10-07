Over 3,000 evacuated in Moscow over anonymous bomb threats

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated following anonymous reports about bombs allegedly planted in as many as 14 buildings in the Russian capital, including in three shopping malls and four hotels, Russian media report, citing the security services. Emergency service teams were checking all the buildings in question, a security service source told the media, adding that no explosive devices were found so far. Russia has been recently hit by a wave of fake bomb threats, which have already led to numerous evacuations in several Russian cities.