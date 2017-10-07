Pro-Navalny rallies held in Russian cities

Rallies in support of Kremlin critic Aleksey Navalny have been held in dozens of cities across Russia, media reports. The demonstrations were organized by Navalny, a Russian blogger and government opposition activist. Small protests took place in several cities in Russia’s Far East and Siberia, while bigger demonstrations are expected in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The rallies in St. Petersburg and in Moscow are unauthorized, the Russian Interior Ministry said earlier in a statement.