Turkey to launch ‘serious operation’ against Islamists in Syria’s Idlib – Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish troops are preparing to move in to Idlib, Syria to drive Islamists out of the area, local media reported on Saturday. Syrian rebel groups, such as the Free Syrian Army, are spearheading the offensive. “Currently, the Free Syrian Army is conducting the operations, Turkish soldiers are not there yet,” Erdogan said. “We intend to further enhance our steps in providing safety to Idlib now. There is a serious operation in Idlib today and it is going to continue.” Mustafa Sejari, a senior official in the Liwa al-Mutasem rebel group, told Reuters “the Free Syrian Army with support from Turkish troops is in full readiness to enter the area but until this moment there is no movement,” he said.