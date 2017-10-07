8 arrested in Malaysia over suspected terrorist links

Malaysian authorities have arrested three Filipinos, one Albanian, and four Malaysians on suspicion of having links to Abu Sayyaf terrorist group, Reuters cited police as saying. The arrests were carried out in Sabah, Selangor, and Perak states between September 27 and October 6. The Albanian, a law lecturer at a public university, had contact with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), police added. Abu Sayyaf is a jihadist militant group that mostly operates in the Philippines and Malaysia.