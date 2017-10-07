Kyrgyzstan deputy PM killed in car crash

Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov was killed in a car crash 60km from the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek on Saturday, authorities say. The 38-year-old father of four was heading to the southwestern Talas region to oversee preparations for the October 15 presidential election. Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev expressed condolences for Dzhumakadyrov’s family. “He was the person who could have become one of the leaders of the country one day,” Atambayev said.