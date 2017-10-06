4th US soldier killed following ambush in Niger

A fourth US soldier is confirmed to have died during an October 4 ambush in the African country of Niger. Local residents found the body near the site of the ambush in Niamey, the country’s capital. It was initially not clear whether the soldier was killed, captured or had been separated from his colleagues during the attack. The US currently has around 800 troops based in Niamey, the New York Times reported, according to an unnamed American military official. US and Nigerian forces were engaging in a joint patrol in the southwest region of the country when they were attacked. It was first reported that there were three US Army Special Forces deaths and two injuries. (New York Times)