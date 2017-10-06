IMF warns sustainability of G20 growth ‘not assured’

The International Monetary Fund on Friday warned the global recovery is not guaranteed to continue, calling on the world’s largest economies to address stalling growth and productivity and worrisome current accounts imbalances. In a report on the economic health of the Group of 20 nations, the IMF said group members had made substantial progress in spurring recovery after the global financial crisis, with growth stabilizing and unemployment falling. However, problems persist as potential growth rates in more than half of G20 economies were estimated at 2 percent or lower, AFP said, citing the report. “The sustainability of growth is not assured,” the report said. “The cyclical recovery has firmed but productivity growth remains low.”