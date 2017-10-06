Spain govt approves decree to help Catalonia companies register out-of-region

Spain’s government on Friday approved a decree that would make it easier for companies in Catalonia to move the location of their official registration out of the region, AP reports. The move will allow the relocation of Caixabank, Spain’s third largest bank by assets, before next week. Caixabank’s board is expected to discuss the issue later in the day. At least half a dozen companies, including the fifth-largest lender, Banco Sabadell, have reportedly relocated or agreed to do so. The moves, with no immediate effect on jobs or company assets, are seen as a blow to the government of Catalonia.