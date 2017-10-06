EU Commission urges all sides to stick to Iran nuclear deal

An international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program struck in 2015 is working and all sides should stick to their commitments, the European Commission said on Friday. “We are following very closely all the developments on the deal…reminding that it is a non-proliferation deal, which has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, that it’s working, delivering as it has been verified eight times by the international agency for atomic energy,” a commission spokeswoman told reporters in Brussels. The agreement “gives all sides the necessary assurances,” she added, as cited by Reuters. US President Donald Trump is expected to announce his decision soon on whether to remain engaged in the deal with Iran.