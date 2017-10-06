Catalonia leader puts parliament referendum speech off till Tuesday - spokesman
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has put off until Tuesday a session in the regional parliament at which some leaders have called for an independence declaration, AFP reported, citing a regional government spokesman. “Puigdemont has requested to appear before parliament on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation,” the spokesman said Friday. Spain’s Constitutional Court the previous day ordered the suspension of the session initially scheduled for Monday.