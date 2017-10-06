Russian helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria due to malfunction, crew unharmed

A Mi-28 Russian combat helicopter made an emergency landing in the Syrian province of Hama due to malfunction on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the crew is unharmed and was taken to an airfield. The ministry refuted reports that the helicopter was allegedly downed by militants. The chopper, which was escorting a Mi-8 transport helicopter with servicemen from the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation on board, was not shelled from the ground, the ministry stressed.