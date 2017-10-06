Chinese fishing boat, tanker collide near Japan, 13 killed - official

Rescuers have found the bodies of 12 Chinese people who went missing after their fishing boat collided with an oil tanker near Japan, AP reported Friday, citing a Chinese official. Fishing vessels picked up four crew members after the boat capsized early Thursday, including one person who later died, according to the Chinese consulate in Osaka. There were 16 crewmembers aboard the fishing vessel at the time of the collision about 400km north of the Oki Islands in western Japan. The Japanese coast guard deployed three patrol vessels and divers in the search.