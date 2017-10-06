Prosecutors may recognize activities of some US media outlets in Russia ‘undesirable’

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and other state bodies are considering the possibility of recognizing activities of some US media outlets “undesirable” on the Russian territory, sources familiar with the matter were cited on Friday as saying. The previous day, a working group of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, held hearings considering increasing pressure on Russian media and limitations being imposed on their work in the US. Russian officials said earlier this week that as a retaliatory measure, similar limitations could be imposed on work of “all US media in Russia”.