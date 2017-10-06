Russia wants Iran nuclear deal be preserved, expects ‘balanced’ decision from Trump - Lavrov
Moscow wants the nuclear deal of world powers with Iran to be preserved in its current form, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. Speaking in Astana, Kazakhstan, he expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would make a “balanced” decision on whether to remain engaged in the landmark agreement to curb Tehran’s nuclear program. The participation of the US will be a very significant factor in this regard, the minister told reporters.