Hamas names man accused of attacks on Israelis as deputy leader - report

The Palestinian Hamas movement has named as its deputy Saleh al-Arouri, who Israel says masterminded attacks against its citizens, AP reports, citing an official in the Islamic militant group. He said Thursday that al-Arouri will be the deputy to politburo chief Ismail Haniya. The move comes as Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction are working toward reconciliation. Al-Arouri helped to establish Hamas’ armed wing in the West Bank in the 1990s. He has lived in various regional capitals since Israel released him from prison and deported him in 2010, according to the report.