Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine authorize joint brigade for intl missions

Defense ministers from Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine on Thursday authorized their two-year-old joint brigade to take part in international missions for the region’s security. The brigade was given a banner and was named after a 16th-century military commander who fought against Russian forces, AP reports. The ministers upgraded its role to allow it to take part in international military missions. According to Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz, the brigade will now be able to take part in “all peacekeeping missions that are necessary in the case when peace is threatened” and guard the region’s security.