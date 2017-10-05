Putin accepts King Salman’s invitation to visit Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a visit to Saudi Arabia. Putin, who visited Riyadh in February 2007, has accepted the invitation, TASS reports. The Russian president described Thursday’s talks with the king in Moscow as “substantive, meaningful and confidential.” King Salman, who is on his first state visit to Russia, said the situation in Syria must be settled by political means, which will guarantee security and stability, as well as the country’s territorial integrity. He also called for achieving the settlement in Syria in accordance with the Geneva-1 decisions and UN Security Council resolution 2254.