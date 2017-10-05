Ankara orders detention of 133 workers in finance, labor ministries - report

Turkish authorities issued detention warrants for 133 people working in the finance and labor ministries, as part of a crackdown following last year’s failed coup attempt, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday. The suspects were detained for allegedly using ByLock, an encrypted messaging app which the government says was used by the network of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, Reuters said. Ankara has accused Gulen of orchestrating last July’s abortive putsch, although he denies involvement. Anadolu said 101 of the suspects were from the Finance Ministry and 32 from the Labor Ministry.