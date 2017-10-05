Germany redeploys 4 anti-ISIS Tornado surveillance jets to Jordan

Germany’s military on Wednesday moved four Tornado jets flying surveillance missions against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) group to Jordan after withdrawing them from Turkey, AFP reports. In June, Berlin decided to pull out the contingent after Ankara repeatedly denied German lawmakers the right to visit about 250 German troops then stationed at Turkey's Incirlik NATO base near Syria. Germany also reduced the Tornado fleet that takes high-resolution images of potential IS targets from six aircrafts to four, citing the jihadist group’s reduced strength. In a few days the jets will resume their missions for the coalition partners, the German Defense Ministry said.