N. Korean workers process seafood in China for US stores, restaurants - report

Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may inadvertently have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program, according to an AP investigation. North Koreans outsourced by their government are preparing seafood in China that ends up in American stores and homes, the report said. It added the workers are paid a fraction of their salaries, while as much as 70 percent “is taken by North Korea’s government.” Revenue brought by tens of thousands of the country’s workers worldwide is estimated at anywhere from $200 million to $500 million a year.