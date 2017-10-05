Amnesty urges European states to stop refugee returns to Afghanistan

Amnesty International urged European nations on Thursday to stop sending Afghans who do not qualify for asylum back to their “deeply unsafe” home country. The continuing policy risks causing serious harm to those affected, according to the human rights group. The call comes after a steady rise in violence over recent years as the Taliban has gained ground across the Afghanistan, Reuters said. Amnesty “is calling on all European countries to implement a moratorium on returns to Afghanistan until they can take place in safety and dignity,” the group said in a report.