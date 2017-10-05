Federal Judge tosses charges against ex-lawman Joe Arpaio, accedes to Trump pardon

Arizona US District Court Judge Susan Bolton threw out the criminal contempt of court charges leveled against ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio, with prejudice. However, the judge issued no immediate ruling related to a request by Arpaio to formally vacate all rulings in the case. Bolton took that issue under advisement, the AP reported. Arpaio was not present at the hearing. The ruling followed a controversial pardon by President Donald Trump in August after criminal charges were brought against Arpaio in July following a bench trial. Judge Bolton found him guilty for defying a federal judge’s 2011 order to end profiling practices in Arizona, which targeted Latinos. Arpaio could have faced up to a year in prison for the defiance.