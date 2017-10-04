Juncker invites Euroskeptic E. European leaders to dinner - report

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has invited the leaders of four Eastern European countries to dinner, Reuters reported, citing a letter sent to them. In an effort to ease tensions between these countries and wealthier western member states, Juncker wrote on October 2 to the leaders of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Juncker stressed the “paramount importance” of EU unity, strained by disputes over immigration and other issues as well as by Brexit, according to the report.