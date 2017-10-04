Tillerson says he ‘never considered’ leaving post of secretary of state

Rex Tillerson has said he has never considered leaving the post of US secretary of state, AP reported. On Wednesday, he described reports suggesting otherwise as “erroneous.” His comments came after NBC News reported the former ExxonMobil CEO had been on the verge of resigning this summer amid mounting policy disputes with the White House. NBC said the tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump gave a politicized speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America. NBC also said Tillerson referred to Trump as a “moron” after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of Trump’s national security team and cabinet officials. NBC cited anonymous sources.