106yo Afghan woman receives temporary asylum in Sweden

A 106-year-old Afghan woman who made a journey to Europe in 2015 that involved her son and grandson carrying her through mountains and forests has been granted temporary shelter in Sweden, AP reports. The Migration Court of Appeal announced Wednesday it has reversed a decision by the Swedish Migration Agency to deport Bibihal Uzbeki, who is severely disabled and can barely speak. The court said she was in “a very bad state of health,” adding that an expulsion “could be considered inhuman and degrading treatment.” She was given “a time-limited residence permit for 13 months” which ends July 19, 2019, her grandson Mohammed Uzbeki said. Uzbeki’s journey through Europe made headlines in 2015.