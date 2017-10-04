Putin: Certain forces use Russian-American relations to solve US domestic political problems
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that certain forces use Russian-American relations to solve US domestic political problems. Relations between the two states “have become hostage to the internal political situation in the US,” Putin said at the Russian Energy Week international energy effectiveness forum in Moscow. Russia “is patiently waiting” for this process in US domestic politics to end, he said. Putin also said that Moscow never indulges in double dealing in relations with other countries.