Iranian President Rouhani says Turkey will import more gas

Iran will pump more natural gas to Turkey as part Tehran’s plans to expand its economic ties with its neighbor, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday. He was speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran. “During our meeting today, we agreed to widen our economic ties,” Reuters quoted Rouhani as saying after his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Turkey will import more gas from Iran,” Rouhani said.