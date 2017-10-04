Turkish president in Iran to discuss response against Kurdish vote

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss a possible joint response against a Kurdish vote in favor of secession in Iraq. Turkey and Iran have threatened to join Baghdad in imposing economic sanctions on Iraqi Kurdistan. They also launched joint military exercises with Iraqi troops at their borders with the region. Erdogan will meet Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as President Hassan Rouhani during his one-day trip to Tehran, Reuters said. Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region said on Tuesday it was calling presidential and parliamentary elections for November 1.