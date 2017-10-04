EU pledges to do everything to preserve Iran nuclear deal

European countries will do their utmost to preserve a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program, a senior EU diplomat said on Wednesday. “This is not a bilateral agreement, it’s a multilateral agreement. As Europeans, we will do everything to make sure it stays,” Reuters quoted Helga Schmid, secretary-general of the EU’s foreign policy service, as telling an Iranian investment conference. The deal was brokered by a bloc consisting of Iran, the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China. US President Donald Trump is weighing up whether the agreement serves US security interests. He faces an October 15 deadline for certifying that Iran is complying.