Catalan police chief to testify before Spanish High Court over arrests of officials

Spain’s High Court has called on the head of the Catalan police, Josep Lluis Trapero, to testify in relation to the arrests of high-ranking officials over the organization of an independence vote. The crime of sedition is alleged, according to Reuters. High Court judge Carmen Lamela has also called on deputy police official Teresa Laplana and the heads of the independent groups Omnium Cultural and the ANC, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez respectively, Reuters reported Wednesday. On September 20, Spanish police raided Catalan government offices and arrested officials in an attempt to halt a banned referendum on independence.