Japan’s TEPCO gets first approval to run reactors since 2011 disaster

The Japanese utility TEPCO blamed for safety lapses in the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in 2011 has received its first approval to operate reactors since that time, AP reported. The Nuclear Regulation Authority said Wednesday that two reactors in northern Japan met new, stricter safety standards after “sufficient measures” were taken by Tokyo Electric Power Co. The authority unanimously approved a draft certificate for reactors Nos. 6 and 7 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, a first step toward restarting them. Many people still oppose restarting the reactors because of concerns about TEPCO’s safety record.