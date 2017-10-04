Far-right rally organizer indicted for perjury

Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler was indicted by a grand jury in Albemarle County, Virginia, on a felony perjury charge on Tuesday, according to court records. The charge originates from a sworn statement Kessler made earlier this year. On January 23, he told a magistrate that he was assaulted by a man named James Taylor on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, Virginia, while attempting to gather signatures for his petition to get Charlottesville Councilman Wes Bellamy removed from office. Kessler eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting Taylor in a Charlottesville Circuit Court in April, and the charges against Taylor were dropped.