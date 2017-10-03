Moscow hopes new ambassador Huntsman to help mend Russia-US ties

The Kremlin hopes new US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman will help to mend relations between the two nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin is a consistent advocate of restoring Russian-US ties, but problems exist in the two states’ relations due to US actions, TASS quoted Peskov as saying. Putin on Tuesday receives credentials from Huntsman among other new ambassadors to Russia. “We hope of course that led by the new ambassador, the US diplomatic mission will be able to make substantial contribution to restoring our relations from the damage done by Washington’s actions,” the spokesman said.