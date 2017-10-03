Iraq’s Kurdistan plans presidential, parliamentary elections on November 1 - report
Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region plans to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on November 1, Reuters reported. The news was announced by Erbil-based Rudaw TV said, which cited the election supervising body. Voters delivered an overwhelming yes for independence at a referendum held on September 25 in the Kurdish-held regions. The incumbent president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq is Masoud Barzani.