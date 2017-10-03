ISIS claims attack on police station in Syria capital

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has claimed three of its fighters carried out an attack on a police station in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday. In a statement distributed on an IS channel via the Telegram messaging service on Tuesday, the jihadist group said two of the fighters fired shots in the station before blowing themselves up, Reuters said. The third blew himself up later as reinforcements arrived, IS said. Al-Watan newspaper said 17 people were killed in the attack in the al-Midan neighborhood of Damascus, the first of its kind in the city since July. The Syrian government has not confirmed the casualty toll.