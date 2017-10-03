Over 10,000 Rohingya mass at Bangladesh border as exodus continues - reports

More than 10,000 Rohingya have massed near a crossing point with Bangladesh, Myanmar media said Tuesday. The exodus has already seen over 500,000 Rohingya enter Bangladesh since last month. Over “10,000 Muslims are arriving at the western grove between Letphwekya and Kwunthpin village to emigrate to the neighboring country,” AFP said, citing media reports. On Monday, Myanmar’s Minister of the Office of State Counselor Kyaw Tint Swe told Bangladesh his country was ready to return refugees subject to a verification process agreed in the early 1990s. Under that agreement, nearly a quarter of a million Rohingya were repatriated from Bangladesh to Myanmar between the early 1990s and 2005. Refugees and rights groups say the verification process relies on documents most Rohingya do not possess.