Palestinian govt convenes in Gaza amid Fatah-Hamas reconciliation

The Palestinian cabinet gathered for a meeting in Gaza on Tuesday, seen as a move towards reconciliation between the mainstream Fatah party and Islamist group Hamas. The meeting was chaired by Palestinian Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah, Reuters said. Members of Hamas seized the coastal enclave in 2007 from Fatah forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas. The cabinet session formally begins the reconciliation process, which was promoted by Egypt and other US-allied Arab states.