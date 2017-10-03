Sharif re-elected head of ruling party despite removal from Pakistan PM office

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has been re-elected as president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, despite his removal from office. In July, Pakistan’s Supreme Court found that Sharif had concealed financial assets and forced him out. He is now facing trial by an anti-corruption court. The re-election on Tuesday came after parliament approved a bill the previous day allowing disqualified officials to hold party offices, AP reports. Pakistan’s opposition parties have said they will challenge the new bill in court.