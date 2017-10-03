Maduro accuses opposition of plotting attack to disrupt public service delivery

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro said his the government has foiled a plot aimed at disrupting national energy, water and gasoline supplies, accusing members of the opposition of planning the scheme. Maduro described the plotters as a “right-wing fascist group.” Speaking on state TV, he said the faction allegedly included “leaders of the highest level of the opposition.” He did not identify any of the suspects which he said were arrested. The US embassy has served as the mastermind behind the now derailed plot which was to be set in motion Monday, said Maduro. Venezuela's president further stated that “specific, concrete evidence” in the case will be provided by Vice President Tarack el Aissami Tuesday.