Iraqi forces seize airbase from ISIS near Hawija - army

Iraqi forces and Shiite paramilitaries captured an airbase from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) on Monday, the army said. The seizure gives Iraq a strategic foothold in the north of the country as the military pushes towards the town of Hawija. The Rashad airbase, which is around 30km south of Hawija, was used by the militants as a training camp and logistic base, according to Iraqi army commanders. Militants took control of the base in 2014. The facility “will play a key role for Iraqi forces by allowing helicopters to transport soldiers and arms in any future operation to maintain security in thenorth,” Reuters quoted army Lieutenant Colonel Salih Yaseen as saying.